New bodycam footage shows ‘cop’s eye view’ of tackling boozed-up Brad Parscale

Dramatic new bodycam footage offering a ‘cop’s eye view’ of the spectacular wrestling-style takedown used to tackle boozed-up Brad Parscale can be revealed today by DailyMail.com.

Sgt Matthew Moceri’s body-worn device records him quietly creeping up on Parscale, 44, via a neighbor’s yard and peeping though foliage to see what he’s doing.

Sensing his moment, the crack SWAT cop bursts through bushes, sprints towards the former 2020 Trump campaign boss – and hurls himself at his waist.

The crunching tackle sends 6ft 7in Parscale sprawling to the deck, nearly yanking down his shorts, before Moceri and his colleagues quickly slap cuffs on the President’s longtime digital strategy guru.

The spectacular clip is one of multiple bodycam videos obtained by DailyMail.com that shed new light on the chaotic episode that saw armed police surround Parscale’s Fort Lauderdale mansion on September 27 fearing he was about to shoot himself.

Cameras attached to SWAT officers reveal them arriving at the waterfront property, some by road, others by boat, and taking up positions with their weapons aimed towards the house

At that moment Moceri seizes his chance to race in from behind, shouting five times at Parscale to ‘get on the floor’ before launching into a flying tackle when his commands are ignored

Moceri’s video shows Parscale being helped to his feet with a bloody elbow, his shorts having come undone in the brief struggle

The siege kicked off when Parscale’s wife Candice ran screaming into the street in just a skimpy bikini, saying her husband started ‘ranting and raving’ before cocking a pistol in her face.

The 41-year-old housewife reported hearing a ‘loud boom’ but didn’t know whether Parscale was dead or alive until officers peered through windows and saw him sitting on the living room floor, talking to himself.

Cameras attached to SWAT officers reveal them arriving at the waterfront property, some by road, others by boat, and taking up positions with their weapons aimed towards the house.

As they watch with fingers on triggers Parscale is coaxed out by Chris Wilson, a friend who is also a police officer, walking up the driveway in just his shorts, clutching a beer and slurring his words.

‘The subject made eye contact with me and did not comply with any of the commands as I approached him,’ Moceri wrote afterwards in his police report.

‘Due to the subject disobeying my lawful commands coupled with the subject being considerably larger than I am, subject approx. 6′ 6’, and wearing shorts with pockets that could easily conceal a firearm, I initiated a double leg takedown.

‘I lowered my level and wrapped both arms around the subject’s lower body while applying forward pressure to his midsection with my forehead. This caused the subject to first sit on the ground and then lay flat on his back.’

The chaotic scene ended without tragedy about an hour and a half later when Parscale was dramatically tackled by a SWAT officer

As they watch with fingers on triggers Parscale is coaxed out by Chris Wilson, a friend who is also a police officer, walking up the driveway in just his shorts, clutching a beer and slurring his words

In coordinated statements released through Politico, Parscale also said he was stepping back from the Trump campaign due to ‘overwhelming stress’

Wilson notices that his friend is not wearing underwear and discreetly does his zipper up for him before Parscale is put in the back of a police car.

‘I didn’t do anything, I didn’t do anything. Why am I being treated like this? I didn’t hurt anybody,’ Parscale pleads, breaking down in tears.

Talking to his friend, he alludes to a personal tragedy the couple recently suffered, saying it caused friction in their marriage.

‘I don’t want to kill myself Chris. I want my wife to pay attention to me. This is what a wife can do when she hates her husband,’ Parscale says.

Parscale was taken to the hospital and detained under Florida’s Baker act for mental health evaluation.

DailyMail.com revealed previously how he vowed to divorce Candice the moment he got out and complained to cops en route that she was refusing him sex.

In fact, the pair reconciled as soon as he was released, with Candice claiming that domestic violence accusations she previously levelled at her husband had been ‘misconstrued’.

The Fort Lauderdale Investigations Bureau is nonetheless continuing to probe the circumstances around Parscale’s meltdown.

Parscale has not faced charges but police confiscated his cache of 11 guns – seven handguns, two rifles and two shotguns – after warning a judge he was a risk to himself and others.

The astonishing rant was filmed on a female officer’s body-worn camera after Parscale was transported to the hospital in the aftermath of his September 27 meltdown

In several of the clips Candice, Parscale’s curvaceous wife of eight years, can be seen with large bruises to her arms and a swollen lip

‘She didn’t have a bruise on her, I never hit her, I never have,’ Parscale, 44, continues to plead in the footage. ‘I’ve never touched her. This is all about money.’ The 41-year-old has, since then, attempted to play down any suggestion her husband is a domestic abuser but in the videos she can be overheard telling officers the opposite. Pictured: Bruises on Candice’s arms

It was widely reported in July that Parscale was demoted because a much-trumpeted rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma drew a dismal crowd and left the President fuming.

However DailyMail.com revealed that Parscale was also subject to an internal audit investigating looking into claims that as much as $40million went missing from Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign

The President’s deputy press secretary Ken Farnaso denied the story, saying: ‘There is no investigation, no audit, and there never was.’

But Business Insider reported similarly that Parscale’s spending at the campaign was subject to an internal audit into an estimated $10million worth of wasted spending.

The outlet further reported that Parscale told fellow 2020 staffers and friends that he was under Federal investigation, though it remains unclear whether any such inquiry exists as officials at several law enforcement agencies declined to comment.

Parscale was a web designer with no interest in politics when he first received an email from the Trump Organization in 2011 asking him to pitch a design for a website hawking a real estate scheme.

More projects followed and in 2015 Parscale received another email telling him Trump was thinking about running for president and needed a campaign website in two days.

Despite his talk of divorce, Parscale reconciled with his wife after he was released three days later. He then announced he was stepping back from his role of digital strategist with the Trump 2020 campaign due to ‘enormous stress’, having been demoted from the campaign manager’s gig in July

‘So I wrote back and said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it for $1,500,” Parscale told 60 Minutes in 2017.

By the end of the election season, Parscale had seen more than $94million in campaign contributions flow through one of his companies that engineered Trump’s controversial online election marketing.

By then, Parscale, considered particularly close to the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was one of a handful of people allowed to tweet on Trump’s behalf.

Parscale and his wife own three swish Fort Lauderdale condos, worth a combined $5million, and have at least $300,000 worth of cars, including a 2017 Ferrari, a Range Rover and a BMW X6.

Speaking to DailyMail.com in August 2019, he said he was not in the slightest bit apologetic about his wealth.

‘I make no secret about the fact that working for the Trump family made me a wealthy man well before I ever became President Trump’s campaign manager,’ Parscale said.

‘The President is an excellent businessman and being associated with him for years has been extremely beneficial to my family.’