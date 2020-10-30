new-covid-19-test-for-nigerian-passengers-to-dubai

Kelvin Osa Okunbor and Omolola Afolabi

THE United Arab Emirates (UAE) has listed Nigeria among countries to benefit from the COVID-19 PCR test requirement for passengers flying into Dubai.

The new requirement, according to Emirates Airlines, was adjusted recently to suit the passengers travelling to the country.

The new rule states that tourists must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate that is valid for 96 hours from the date of the test before departure, except for passengers coming from the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany, who have the option to take a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

Also, transiting passengers from the countries are not required to present a COVID-19 PCR test certificate unless it is mandated by their final destinations.

Under this category, UAE residents, the airline said, have the option to present a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate that is valid for 96 hours from the date of the test before departure or take the COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

The countries directly affected by this rule are: Nigeria, Algeria, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland and Italy.

Others are: Japan, Kazakhstan, Kirgizstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malaysia, Maldives Islands, Mauritius, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States (New York, Washington DC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle).

Similarly, under the second arrangement, tourists must take two COVID-19 PCR tests, one before departure with a validity of 96 hours from the date of the test, and a second test upon arrival in Dubai.

Also, a new World Health Organisation (WHO) analysis has revealed that Africa has developed more than 120 health technology innovations to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global health agency said Africa accounts for 12.8 per cent of the innovations.

The response areas include surveillance, contact tracing, community engagement, treatment, laboratory systems and infection, prevention and control.

“In Africa, 57.8 per cent of the technologies were ICT-driven, 25 per cent were based on 3D printing and 10.9 per cent were robotics. The ICT-based innovations include WhatsApp Chatbots in South Africa, self-diagnostic tools in Angola, contact-tracing apps in Ghana and mobile health information tools in Nigeria. The countries with the most innovations were South Africa (13 per cent), Kenya (10 per cent), Nigeria (8 per cent) and Rwanda (6 per cent),” the report said.