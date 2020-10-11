New Jersey cops hunt for 300lb bear who was seen going to a Wawa and Red Bull Arena

New Jersey cops hunt for 300-pound bear that was spotted at a Wawa, the Red Bull Arena and on the roof of a business
- There have been multiple sightings of black bear in Harrison and Kearny areas
- Harrison police said 300-pound bear was seen at a Wawa in Kearny, New Jersey
- The bear was also spotted at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison and it was photographed on top of a roof of a business
New Jersey police are searching for a 300-pound black bear that was seen visiting several businesses over the past few days.
‘There have been multiple sightings of a black bear in the Harrison/Kearny area,’ the Harrison Police Department wrote on Facebook.
Harrison police shared a photo of the massive bear standing on top of a one-story business located at Cleveland Avenue and Passaic Avenue in Harrison. Police said the bear was spotted on the roof at 3.30am on Sunday.
The bear was seen hanging out at a Wawa convenience store (pictured) in Kearny
Witnesses said the bear then climbed down the back of the building and ran over to the Hampton Inn.
‘If you see the bear, please use caution and do not approach,’ Harrison police said.
The bear was seen hanging out at a Wawa convenience store in Kearny. Police also said the bear was spotted walking near the Red Bull Arena in Harrison.
According to NJ.com, the bear was last seen near the Hampton Inn on Sunday morning.
Authorities said they are continuing their search for the massive animal. The New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife said they will not come out unless the bear is in a tree or is cornered by authorities.
Police are encouraging the public to contact the Harrison Police Department if they see the bear at (973)483-4100.
