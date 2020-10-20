new-jersey-gov-tells-residents-not-to-travel-out-of-state-due-to-covid-spike

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

New Jersey’s governor has urged all residents to refrain from non-essential travel out of the state following a spike in cases – as the state and neighboring Connecticut qualify for their own tri-state travel ban.

Gov Phil Murphy on Monday asked New Jersey residents to restrict all non-essential travel out of the state after a surge in coronavirus cases this month.

The number of daily cases in New Jersey has surpassed 1,000 at least three times in the last two weeks, which is the highest it has been per day since back in May.

Cases have also been increasing in neighboring Connecticut.

With the rising cases, the two states now meet the threshold to be included on the tri-state travel advisory list both states had jointly agreed on with New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he won’t add New Jersey and Connecticut to travel quarantine list because it would be impossible to enforce

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, however, said on Tuesday that he wouldn’t add them to the list because it would be impossible to enforce.

‘There is no practical way to quarantine New York from New Jersey and Connecticut,’ Cuomo said.

‘There are just too many interchanges, there are too many interconnections, there are too many people who live in one place and work in the other.

‘It would have a disastrous effect on the economy.’

Cuomo said he plans to speak with Murphy and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont on Wednesday to address the situation.

He said 43 states, apart from New Jersey and Connecticut, now meet the threshold.

‘It now applies to 43 states. Why? Because New York is doing so much better than the other states, that’s what’s happening,’ Cuomo said.

‘The norm in the country is going up. We are not going up the way the norm in the country is going up and hence they’re quote unquote quarantined from New York.’

The travel advisory was put in place back in June in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 as infections surged across the Sunbelt states.

NEW JERSEY: The number of daily cases in New Jersey has surpassed 1,000 at least three times in the last two weeks, which is the highest it has been per day since back in May

It requires travelers from states on the list to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival in the states.

States are added to the advisory if they average 10 or more new cases per day per 100,000 residents or its positive test rate is more than 10 percent.

When the advisory was put in place, infections were low in the tri-state area after the three states managed to control the spread of Covid-19 in the wake of the April peak.

New Jersey’s uptick in cases has seen infections nearly double in the last month.

The state’s health commissioner has now said there are signs of widespread community transmission for the first time since getting the virus under control.

‘The numbers are up,’ Gov Murphy said on Monday. ‘They’re up – up and down the state.’

He said the new cases don’t appear to be linked to businesses or schools reopening. He believes the increase is down to private indoor gatherings that he acknowledged are harder to control.

New Jersey’s positive test rate is at 3.3 percent, Connecticut’s is 1.9 percent and New York’s is 1.21 percent.