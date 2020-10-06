New kill-and-go

Hardball

REMEMBER the dashing Mobile Police, of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sunday Adewusi fame? Those preening and dashing denizens of police impunity and brutality, that, back then, ruled the roost?

That was the original “Kill-and-go”, so-called by the often traumatized victims who, nevertheless, would never part with their sense of gallows humour — Kill-and-go! They indeed killed and went — and cockily so — until their notoriety set with the sun of the doomed 2nd Republic (1 October 1979-31 December 1983)!

Well, Karl Marx once said history first repeated itself, first as tragedy; then, as farce. Both, tragedy and farce, appear playing out in the latest exploits of FSARS, the notorious Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, when the issue is crushing citizens’ right, under the cynical pretence of cracking down on crime.

Their gory records, in citizens’ lives and limbs, are tragic enough. But the farcical component would appear the official whining over some rogue FSARS operatives, when the state should crack down on these criminals-in-uniform, and make them stark examples to others who may dare follow their crooked paths.

The Nation of October 5, in “Outrage over FSARS”, reported the seeming jeremiads in official quarters, from Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, to Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, Governor Jide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, aside from a glut of other celebrities, launching a buzz of lamentation, over the “kill-and-go” conduct of FSARS; though the latest casus belli was a FSARS kindred-in-police-brutality, Operation Delta Safe, as Festus Keyamo, SAN, Labour and Employment minister of state, explained in the story.

Still, why wring hands when the state could slam the few(?) rogues giving FSARS a bad name? Which was why a section of the story gladdened Hardball’s heart.

It reported the trio of Inspectors Sale James, Monday Uchiola and Okechukwu Ogbonna, all FSARS operatives in Lagos State, with their alleged civilian factotums, had been nabbed for alleged “acts of professional misconduct, including extortion and intimidation of innocent citizens.”

Now, that’s what we want to hear! Make hefty and nasty scapegoats of the nabbed and others (other things being equal) would shape up! That’s how to wean FSARS, and allied bullies-in-uniform, from their kill-and-go tendencies.

Those who however are pushing for the scrapping of FSARS miss the point by a wide stretch. Without FSARS, these environs would be far less secure. As a Police elite squad, FSARS have violent robbers, kidnappers and allied felons to checkmate.

So, rid FSARS of the bad guys and leave the rest — the majority, Hardball hopes — to fulfil their mandate by the law.