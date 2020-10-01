New Migrant Caravan From Honduras Heads Toward U.S. Border

MEXICO CITY—A group of about 3,000 Honduran migrants, including many women and children, overwhelmed soldiers and police and crossed into Guatemala on Thursday, heading toward the U.S. southern border to flee poverty and rising joblessness brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

With the U.S. presidential election a little more than a month away, the new caravan could provide ammunition to President Trump’s campaign. Mr. Trump’s stand against illegal immigration has been one of his top policy priorities.

Migration experts say it was likely the caravan would be broken up and few migrants would reach the U.S. border with Mexico.

Mexico’s government has stepped up law enforcement against irregular migration at the request of Mr. Trump. Earlier this year, Mexico detained and deported more than 2,000 migrants from another caravan that sought to reach the U.S. border. On Thursday, Mexico’s immigration agency warned that it would arrest any person trying to enter Mexico irregularly given the coronavirus pandemic.

Since 2018, at least seven caravans have left from Honduras and El Salvador, largely disintegrating before reaching the Mexican side of the U.S. border, leaving thousands of migrants stranded in shelters and hastily put-up camps. While the groups capture public attention across the region, the caravans represent just a fraction of the hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking to enter the U.S. each year.