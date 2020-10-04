Discussants, Pastor Banjo Toluwalawi (left); Dr. Emiko Amotsuka; Bishop Abraham Olaleye and Rev. Joe Ogbe at the BOL Conference



… Shaping The Fundamentals Of Our Faith

The fourth edition of the Bearers Of Light “BOL” international conference, held from October 1 to 2, 2020 with the theme New Normal: The Christians, Ministry And Church. The president and founder of BOL, Dr. Sam Oyemade, said that Jesus is the only foundation upon which every minister ought to build as he drew attention to the fact that every work will be evaluated and tested by fire to confirm the quality of the material used (1Corinthians 3:9-15).

Oyemade stressed that whatever you build in the ministry depends on how well you understand, connect and align to the foundation of Christ.He stated that Jesus came to fulfil the Old Testament (Matthew 5:17-19). Therefore, in Him, it is personified, He now stands the New, having the Old hidden inside of him.

Corroborating other discussants such as Dr. Emiko Amotsuka, Bishop Abraham Olaleye, Dr. Rick Ensrud, Pastor Banjo Toluwalawi and Rev. Joe Ogbe, Oyemade said how you build your ministry will serve as a platform for others.

Dr. Rick Ensrud, a communicator of the Bible, encouraged the church and ministers to grow in their relationship with God, choose wisdom over panic and prayer over fear (Matthew 21:13). According to Bishop Abraham, he that has Jesus, has life and everything; John 3:35.

“Perhaps, the foundation is our person (individuals), not the church, because individuals come together to make up a church. The pandemic is an eye opener and so, Christians must wake up to the true and sincere gospel of Jesus Christ, knowing that the new normal will help to reshape Christianity, ministry and church,” he said.

Parents are advised to train their children in the way of the Lord and reach out to teenagers and youth with the gospel of Christ. In all, Christians and ministers should acknowledge the grace of God given to humanity; and should note that grace is unmerited favour, not a license to sin.