New ride-hailing firm pledges reform

As Nigeria commemorates its 60th independence anniversary, an e-hailing app firm, MyKab, has commenced operations in Nigeria.

According to ‘Wagbemiga Mary-Peter Onifade, E-Hailing Freelancer, “MyKab, an indigenous company, is the answer to the agitations of operators of the e-hailing industry and a solution to the myriads of problems facing the drivers who are the major stakeholders in the industry.”

The firm says it will provide support to its drivers who are at the mercy of the different foreign app companies that birthed the sector.

While x-raying Nigeria’s transportation system which has gone through different stages of development, he said “the memories of the different stages of transformation in the transport sector tells the story of resilience and tenacity, which stands out Nigerians wherever they find themselves.

“With these transformational development came the problems of the e-hailing sector. Ride-hailing was alien to the transport system in Nigeria prior to its advent in 2013. Ever since, transportation has taking a new shape in Nigeria”, he added.

