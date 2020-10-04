Newborn Baby Found In Anambra Gutter After Downpour

The baby said to have been recovered from a gutter in Awka, the Anambra State capital. Credit: Anambra State Police Command.

A day-old baby has been found in a gutter in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

The baby who was abandoned in the gutter by an unknown person was said to have been picked after an early morning downpour in the area.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Sunday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed.

Mohammed said the incident occurred at Abuja Estate near the Government House in Awka.

The police spokesman said a good samaritan resident in the area reported the incident to the police around 8.25 am on Saturday.

“On Saturday at about 8.25 am, a Good Samaritan resident at Abuja Estate behind NSCDC office Awka reported at B Division Police Station Awka that on the same date at about 7.30 am, a day-old baby boy was wrapped up in a cloth and abandoned inside a gutter at the same area by an unknown person,” he said.

“All efforts made to trace the mother of the baby proved abortive. The scene was visited by police operatives attached to JWC and the baby who is in good health condition was rescued and handed over to Time to Fort Care specialist medical centre Awka for safekeeping.”

According to Mohammed, the Ministry of Social Welfare children and women Affairs had been contacted and the baby would be handed over to them for proper care.

The PPRO said efforts were ongoing to trace the mother of the baby to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.