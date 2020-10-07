Newton Emerson: America’s real role in peace process has been leaning on Sinn Féin

Any reversal of US policy due to Brexit should be handled with care
Philadelphia Democratic congressman Brendan Boyle: Tweet about Belfast Agreement caused much head-scratching as the United States is not a signatory to the 1998 peace deal, nor is it referenced in the text in any way. Photograph: Rich Polk/Getty Images
America’s role in the peace process is often misunderstood, including it seems by Philadelphia Democrat congressman Brendan Boyle, who last week tweeted: “The United States is, by law, a guarantor of the Good Friday agreement. We will not stand idly by and watch it weakened or destroyed.”
Boyle is a member of the committee that must approve any post-Brexit UK trade deal, so he could be a significant person in our future.
