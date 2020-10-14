Newton Emerson: The DUP-Sinn Féin carve-up of power has its moments

System may not be ideal but aiming for all-party consensus in a pandemic is absurd
Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster has warned that the region will be in a “very difficult place” if Covid-19 rates do not fall as she announced a four-week lockdown.
The Northern Ireland Executive has made a solid decision on new Covid-19 restrictions, but reached it in a way that has discredited the measures and itself.
This looks like an unavoidable feature of the system: Stormont’s design flaws appear to be exposed as much by success as by failure.
