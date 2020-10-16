Next Level Awards for Buhari, Osinbajo

Our Reporter

All is set for the inaugural edition of Next Level Awards which will honour President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other distinguished personalities.

The event holds tomorrow (Saturday, 17 October). It was earlier billed for September 28 this year.

A statement from the organisers, Coalition of Online Nigerian Youths for Buhari (CONYOB), said the event will be held in Abuja.

President of CONYOB, Sunday Evwierhurhoma said in Abuja that the event will hold tomorrow.

Evwierhurhoma said arrangements have been fine-tuned for the event to be a successful one.

Other eminent Nigerians billed for the honours include the First Lady Aisha Buhari; wife of the Vice President Dolapo Osinbajo; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu; and Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Others are President Buhari’s official photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo; National Coordinator, COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu; Director General (DG), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu; Buhari Support Organisation (BSO) Director of Administration and Finance, Hajia Hannatu Akilu; consultant and businessman Andy Kor, and Usman Yusuf.