‘next-time-it-could-be-terrorists,’-royal-navy-officer’s-warns-after-isle-of-wight-stowaway-incident

The oil tanker at the centre of an alleged hijacking docked in Southampton today after special forces troops seized a group of stowaway migrants who turned violent when the crew threatened to report them.

The captain of the Nave Andromeda made a panicked mayday call at around 9am yesterday saying ‘I’m trying to keep them calm but please send help’ after confronting the seven Nigerians and trying to lock them in a cabin.



He ordered the 22 crew members into the ship’s citadel, an emergency room used during pirate attacks, and ‘clearly feared for their lives’ after the stowaways smashed glass and made threats to kill, according to a source.

A ten-hour standoff off the Isle of Wight ensued before 16 Special Boat Service commandos, backed by airborne snipers, abseiled onto the 755ft tanker from blacked-out Merlin helicopters.

Other troops used grappling irons to climb aboard from fast attack boats in the show of ‘overwhelming force’ that lasted just nine minutes. None of the 22 crew were harmed and the migrants are now in the custody of Hampshire Police.

The Nave Andromeda, a Liberian-flagged vessel which was believed to have had 42,000 tons of crude oil on board, docked at Southampton around 2.30am this morning.

Officials refused to answer questions about whether the migrants were armed and lawyers representing the tanker’s owners insisted the incident was ‘100 per cent not a hijacking’.

However, former Royal Navy Rear Admiral Dr Chris Parry told Good Morning Britain the dramatic events were a serious red flag, and warned: ‘Next time they could be terrorists’.

Scroll down for video.

The Nave Andromeda oil tanker docked next to the Queen Elizabeth II Cruise Terminal in Southampton at around 2.30am. It is seen here later this morning

A crew member is seen on the deck of the oil tanker Nave Andromeda after it was moored at the cruise terminal at Southampton in the early hours

The Special Boat Service (SBS) raided the tanker yesterday evening off the Isle of Wight after stowaways were found on board who threatened the crew. Pictured is an official on the boat today

Rear Admiral Parry told GMB: ‘Next time it may not be just stowaways. It could be terrorists, it could be people smugglers or anything.

‘We’ve got to approach this problem in a much more sophisticated way, we’ve got to up our intelligence. We’ve got to demand more from shipping companies and also from foreign countries with whom we do business.

‘We’re into a whole era now of mass migration and I think that covers a lot of things that we probably won’t want to happen in our vicinity or in our country.’

The Nave Andromeda, which set off from Nigeria three weeks ago, had been due to dock in Southampton at 10.30am yesterday. It sent a mayday signal at around 9am off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.

Fears of a Hollywood-style hijacking as seen in films such as Captain Phillips were fuelled by tracking data from the website MarineTraffic, which appeared to show the tanker zig-zagging and going in circles.

Two Merlin helicopters and two Wildcat surveillance aircraft were placed on standby, along with a Chinook at RAF Odiham in Hampshire.

Meanwhile, the Special Boat Service were warned of a ‘perceived serious threat to the vessel and potentially to the crew’.

The elite unit routinely trains for such missions, using Wildcats to fly ahead and create a diversion while Merlins hover over the stern.

The SBS operation began at 7.30pm and ended nine minutes later.

Tanker’s perilous journey to Britain through the world’s piracy hotspot Stowaway incidents occur fairly regularly in world shipping, and those on the Nave Andromeda are likely to have been asylum seekers or economic migrants. West of England P&I Club, a maritime insurance provider, told The Times that African ports are the major problem areas with stowaways, with Lagos a particular focus for incidents in recent years. A far greater threat comes from armed pirates, who board ships to steal their contents or take crew members hostage so they can be ransomed back to their families. Setting sail from Lagos in Nigeria, the Nave Andromeda would have had to navigate the perilous Gulf of Guinea, which accounts for 95% of global seaborne kidnappings, according to the International Maritime Bureau. The Niger Delta is a major source of crude oil, with armed gangs – sometimes working with corrupt officials – stealing supplies from tankers to sell on the black market. But a slump in the price of oil has made this practice less profitable, forcing gangs to focus on kidnappings instead. This year has seen a 40% rise in such incidents, prompting ship owners to take extra precautions, including employing armed guards.

A frigate, believed to be HMS Richmond, was also on standby but not needed.

Richard Meade, of the Lloyd’s List Intelligence maritime service, said he had been told by sources close to the ship’s owners that the crew had tried to detain the stowaways in a cabin.

He said: ‘Seven stowaways were discovered on board the vessel. The crew tried to detain them in a cabin, but the stowaways did not want to be locked away in a cabin and became violent and that raised the security alarm.

‘The assumption the flagged [state] is working on is that these stowaways came from Nigeria, where the destination started for this ship on October 6, and the assumption is they boarded through the rudder trunk of the vessel and have been hiding on the vessel ever since.’

Mr Meade said the crew had been in contact with officials in Liberia, where the ship was registered, suggesting they were still in control of the ship throughout.

He said: ‘I have this information from the Liberian ship register so if the crew and the skipper have communicated this level of detail…that suggests that they were in a position to be in communication and therefore in control.’

He said the working assumption was that the stowaways boarded the 228-metre long, 32-metre wide ship in Lagos, where it had set off from on October 6, and that they were Nigerian.

A source close to the shipping company said that crew had been aware of stowaways on board for a day or two, but that they had turned violent when the crew tried to lock them in the cabin as the vessel approached Britain.

The crew then retreated to the ship’s secure citadel, where attackers are unable to enter, the source added.

Stowaways on board Nave Andromeda made ‘verbal threats towards crew’ but no-one has been reported injured, according to Hampshire Police.

Two coastguard helicopters were scrambled to the scene and were spotted circling the ship on Sunday afternoon, while an exclusion zone of five nautical miles was set up in the area south of Sandown.

Law firm Tatham & Co, which represents the ship’s owners, told the BBC that the incident was ‘100 percent not a hijacking’.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said last night: ‘Tonight we are thankful for the quick and decisive action of our police and armed forces who were able to bring this situation under control, guaranteeing the safety of all those on board.’

Bob Sanguinetti, chief executive of the UK Chamber of Shipping, said: ‘I think this has got all the hallmarks of a situation where a number of stowaways are seeking political asylum, presumably in the UK.

‘At some stage they got aggressive. Clearly no one knew at the time how aggressive they were, whether they were armed or not, what their motives were, because there will have been confusion at that stage.

‘In the discussions taking place between the ship’s captain and the authorities in the UK – both police and the military – they will have decided at some stage the least risky option was to board the vessel using the special forces as it turned out in the end.’

An aerial photo showing the Nave Andromeda docking at Southampton at around 2.30am following yesterday’s dramatic events

The vessel was due to arrive in Southampton at 10.30am yesterday, (left: the planned route, while in blue is the flight path of a Coastguard helicopter) but made a number of zig-zag movements, (right) prompting fears of a hijacking

The Nave Andromeda is a crude oil tanker which carries the Liberian flag. On the right is another radar graphic showing its zig-zag route

This morning, Dr Chris Parry warned the world was seeing ‘more and more of these incidents,’ which was the second to happen in Britain since 2018

The SBS is the elite maritime counter-terrorism unit of the Royal Navy, with most of its personnel Royal Marine Commandos, whose operations are highly classified and not officially confirmed.

Maritime Risk Expert Christopher Parry told Sky News: ‘This sort of thing is the sort of thing the SBS trained to do. Ever since we had oil rigs in the North Sea this sort of operation has been the bread and butter to the Special Boat Service and specialist commandos.

‘We want to send out a message – don’t mess with us. Don’t try and come into our maritime zone and expect to stowaway, or indeed come in for any other reason, you will be met with appropriate force if necessary.’

A source on the Isle of Wight claimed during a mayday call this morning the captain told an operator ‘I’m trying to keep them calm but please send help.’

The source said: ‘The captain clearly stated he feared for their lives and needed urgent assistance, they needed rescuing… It was desperation, you could hear the fear in his voice.’

A Ministry of Defence spokesman said: ‘In response to a police request, the Defence Secretary and Home Secretary authorised Armed Forces personnel to board a ship in the English Channel to safeguard life and secure a ship that was subject to suspected hijacking.

‘Armed forces have gained control of the ship and seven individuals have been detained. Police investigations will now continue. Initial reports confirm the crew are safe and well.’

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘At 10.04am concerns were raised to police for the welfare of crew on board the vessel, which was situated approximately six miles off the coast of Bembridge.

‘The vessel had been travelling in the direction of Southampton, having sailed from Lagos in Nigeria. It was reported that a number of stowaways were on board, and they had made threats towards the crew.

‘Following a multi-agency response by police, with support from the military and other emergency service partners, seven people were detained by police. All 22 crew members are safe and well.

‘Police are investigating this incident and we have a number of enquiries to carry out to establish the full circumstances.’

It was originally suggested that the tanker had been hijacked, but lawyers representing the owners of the vessel, which had come from Nigeria, said the incident was ‘100 per cent not a hijacking’ (pictured: The stern of the tanker lit up by police boats during the SBS operation)

An Isle of Wight police officer observes Nave Andromeda yesterday while it was anchored off the east coast of the island

SBS operations are highly classified and not officially confirmed, but when stowaways ran amok on a cargo ship in the Thames Estuary in December 2018, the ship’s operator said they were detained after SBS personnel were airlifted onto the vessel.

The men, from Nigeria and Liberia, waved metal poles and threw faeces and urine after being found hiding on the vessel, which was bound for Tilbury docks in Essex.

The group demanded to be dropped off in Britain. They were arrested and jailed in January for affray offences following a trial at the Old Bailey in January.

Yesterday incident was near to where the 52,000 ton cargo ship the Hoegh Osaka was deliberately grounded to prevent it from capsizing after it began listing as it left port.

The vessel, which was carrying 1,400 cars, including Rolls Royces and Bentleys, became grounded on Bramble Bank in the Solent in January 2015, forcing emergency services to rescue all 25 crew members on board.