NFF emergency meeting holds in Abuja

NIGERIA Football Federation will today have an emergency meeting with a view to discuss pertinent issues that have to do with the growth of the round leather game in the country.

A close source told our correspondent that the Amaju Pinnick led-NFF board will propose dates for the start of the various leagues in Nigeria and also deliberate on the Ministry of Youth and Sports’ verdict on the disputed Anambra FA elections and camping for the Golden Eaglets, Flying Eagles and the Super Eagles who have games around the corner.

Football activities have been grounded in Nigeria since the end of March because of the novel Coronavirus pandemic but the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 last Thursday lifted the ban on contact sports and the NFF is in a race against time to ensure football activities return to status quo before the outbreak of the virus.