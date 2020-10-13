NGO hails Sanwo-Olu for youth advocacy

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu addressing the EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. PHOTO: NAN

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been described as setting the pace for other governors in the protest to end police brutality in Nigeria and return the polity to a state of normalcy.

This was as the Nigerian chapter of the Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, a non-governmental organisation focused on advocating for good governance in Africa, released a statement on Tuesday examining the governor’s steps so far.

The Country Director of the NGO, Mr. John Mayaki in a statement said, “Firstly we doff our hats to the bravery of the youths in Nigeria and the steps they have taken to secure their lives and future. We think the governor has conducted himself democratically so far in the protests to end police brutality and in the way he has continued to interface with the protesters to calm things down. It is shameful that the police has continued to visit several dimensions of violence on the harmless youths, despite their continued efforts at maintaining peace.

“We also find it laudable that the governor has refrained from demonstrating any high-handedness or excessive use of force as the youths air their genuine concerns. We therefore urge other governors to emulate the style and openness he has so far displayed.”