NHRC calls for prosecution of 35 indicted police officers by AGF

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday called for the prosection of 35 police officers indicted in a report of the Presidential Investigation Panel on allegations of human rights violations against the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The call was made in Abuja when NHRC submitted the report to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, for implementation.

The Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, stated that the report among other things, contained names of 35 policemen who served under the disbanded SARS.

“The commission expects the AGF to consider their prosecution in accordance with the law.

”The submission of the report to the AGF is a gratifying point to the Commission which went round the six geopolitical zones of the country to listen to various complaints by Nigerians against the then SARS.

”There were discoveries and all were encapsulated in the report,” he stated.

In his response, Mr Malami who formally received the report said that government will implement the report in such a way that justice will be served to all the parties concerned.

“Justice is not a one-way traffic. We have a mandate to establish a constitutional order, where the welfare and peaceful co-existence of citizens are prioritised against personal or group interest.

”The current administration had in the past put modalities in place to give the Police the support they need to improve their welfare and do their work professionally,” he stated.

He added that the Police Act 2020 has provided answers to the various problems affecting the Police force, including their operations and welfare as captured in the Police Trust Fund.

Mr Malami said that the federal government had been mindful of the totality of the interest, welfare, security and well-being of all citizens before the current agitations to reform the police force.

According to him government will continue to ensure the security and welfare of all citizens.

(NAN )