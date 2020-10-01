Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child With Husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty | Image: Urban Islandz

Nicki Minaj is now a mom! The rapper has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

Minaj and husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty, welcomed their baby on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Los Angeles, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Details including the baby’s gender and name has not been revealed.

Minaj, 37, first confirmed she was pregnant in July in an Instagram post in which she shared a set of pictures of her baring her baby bump.

In two of the photos, the then-mom-to-be rocked a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini and sparkly platform stilettos. Another showed her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle, complete with a bright-green bow.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” she wrote.

The announcement came nine months after Minaj and Petty tied the knot after less than one year of dating. A month before the wedding, she shocked her fans with a surprise retirement announcement, stating that she wanted to start a family.

“I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me … Love you for LIFE,” she wrote on Twitter.

During an episode of Queen Radio in June, the “Megatron” rapper said that she and Petty had already received their marriage license.

“We did get our marriage license. I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone of anything. Certain travelling things I don’t wanna do it. I’m just enjoying my downtime.”