Niger backs 202 secondary schools with safety equipment

From Justina Asishana, Minna

NIGER State Ministry of Education has distributed COVID-19 safety equipment and materials to 202 secondary schools.

The distribution is the second phase as the first phase was done when the exit classes resumed last month.

The items distributed include fumigators, liquid soap, hand sanitisers, face masks, water dispensers among others.

Making the symbolic distribution of the equipment and materials at the Education Resource Centre, Commissioner for Education Hajiya Hannatu Jibrin Salihu said the distribution was part of efforts of the government to protect teachers and pupils against contracting COVID-19.

According to her, the distribution is meant for secondary schools across the state, urging the principals to use the equipment and materials judiciously.

She frowned at a case where the materials were not accessible to the pupils, stressing the importance for them to be allowed to have access to the materials and equipment.