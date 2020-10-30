‘niger-facing-insecurity,-enter-subtitle-here-bad-roads,-aedc-issues’

Justina Asishana, Minna

STAKEHOLDERS in Niger State have urged the Federal Government to address the incessant bandit attacks, bad roads and inadequate electricity which are some of the problems bedevilling the state.

Legislators, traditional rulers, youth organisations, women groups and religious leaders made this presentation yesterday at Government House, Minna during a critical stakeholders meeting called by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

Chief Imam of Minna Malam Ibrahim Fari said that insecurity and lack of electricity are the major problems in the state.

He said that if the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) could not provide adequate electricity in the state, they should leave and allow others who are willing to supply the state with electricity to operate.

“We want AEDC to increase the supply of electricity. We are not accepting anything less than 20 hours of electricity, if they cannot give us this, let them leave.”

State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Reverend Mathias Echioda described the roads in the state as death traps stating that the Federal Government needs to declare a state of emergency on the roads.