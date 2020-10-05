Niger private schools insist on resuming for first term

By Justina Asishana, Minna

Some private schools in Niger State have insisted that they would resume for first term against the directive of the state government.

The government, in line with the decision taken during a meeting of northern Commissioners for Education, had declared that schools in the North are to resume for the third term.

At a news briefing with reporters in Minna during the week, Commissioner of Education Hajia Hanatu Salihu declared that schools would re-open for the 2019/2020 third term and that the second and third term examinations conducted by schools virtually were cancelled.

However, the majority of the private schools are refusing to abide by the state directive as they claimed that they were done with the third term and would not go back to repeat the term again.

The schools, which are said to be in the front line are best described as the ‘Big Five’ private schools in Minna, as The Nation learned that they had told the parents to prepare for the first term and not the third term.

Majority of the parents, who spoke The Nation, confirmed this as most of them backed the decision of the schools.