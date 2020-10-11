Nigeria: 12 Nigerian Students Win Scholarship to Turkish Universities

Lagos — No fewer than 12 Nigerian students have win scholarships into two Turkish Universities to study different courses.

One student out of the 12 won full blown scholarship awards, another won scholarship for tuition fee and meal waiver for 4 years for a PhD program while the remaining 10 won full tuition scholarship for 4-year period of learning in the country.

The students are: Baoku Olusegun Emmanuel, Bashiru Mariam Yetunde, Bello Habibat Olamide, Ademuyiwa Rachael Damilola, Lawal Aishat Ayomide, Tiamiyu Oluwarantimi Kabirat, Ijatoye Bukola Abigail, Oluwadare Abiola Oluwatosin, Bamikefa Isaac Adebowale.

Justin Darlington Oziegbe ,Fanimokun Raheem Ayomide and Oshinuga Ayodeji Olalekan.

The students were offered the scholarship after successfully passing an exam organised by Goodmus Learning Centre in partnership with Turkish Government for 30 Nigerian students.

The exam which is organized by Goodmus is in partnership with Turkish Government, First New Generation Citadel. JMATT Educational Consult. Al-Hatyq Travels n Tours,

Lawal Abubakar As-Sideeq, Blossom Ideas and Solutions, Future Builders and Blofan-Tee model school.

The first batch of successful students will be leaving for turkey on the 27th of October, just as some of them have already procured their Turkish visas.

According to the Learning Center, the best student from Tokat Gaziosmanpasa University will actually get a full blown scholarship.

Speaking during the exam held at Goodmus Learning Centre in Lagos, Operations Manager of the Centre, Mr Anthony Okenna said over 1000 students wrote the scholarship exams before they were pruned down to 30 students. .

Okenna said “We are actually having the full blown scholarship exams today. Qualified students were invited to come and write the exams. There was an exam conducted earlier for students. This one’s are the best of the rest. They are the ones present here. The scholarship program is a way to give back to the society and assist those who don’t have access to education.

On why they chose Turkey as a country, the Operators Manager said “We chose Turkey because they are known for quality and affordable education. Most students want to travel abroad to study because of standards. They don’t have the financial capacity but Turkish education is affordable.

Beyond the exam, Okenna pointed out that those that are not selected after the exams also have 90 percent opportunity for off tuition scholarship. So it is a win win situation.

On the scope of the exam, Okenna stated that “It covers over 80 government universities in Turkey. Various schools have been coming to do their own exams and we are giving priority to those who have come first. The school that came this year is Tokat Gaziosmanpasa University while Karamanoglu Mehmetbey University did their own exam online. With the results, students can use it to apply to other universities once they get to Turkey. It covers over 80 government universities”.

“Our major goal is to impact positively on African students. Take genuine students out to study and come back. By so doing the issue of incessant strikes prevalent in Nigeria must have been avoided”, Okenna said.

He informed that their major challenges when they started initially was the issue of credibility.

“Initially, we had credibility challenge. Now we don’t have that problem any longer because we have taken thousands of students to Turkey successfully. Over a thousand student every year as against 100 students before” .

“Nigerian and African students should take advantage of this massive offer and give their children good education. Students should be focused at all times” .

Parents and students who attended the scholarship exam said they were satisfied with the professional conduct of the exam.

Commending Goodmus Learning Centre, a parent, Mr Oluwadare Moses who spoke at the exam centre said he was satisfied with the examination

“We are here for the scholarship exam for my daughter. Abiola Oluwadare. She happens to have made the highest marks and she was selected for the scholarship..my confidence is 100 per cent because we have seen the results of what they are doing. I have no doubt in them. I feel at peace and am happy”.

A student, Ayodeji Osuga who wrote the exam equally commended the centre saying “I am confident in the company. I can cope there in Turkey if I can survive in Nigeria”.

Educational consultant, Aredekun Olajide who participated as an external observer gave kudos to Goodmus Learning Centre, saying that he was happy that the school is getting it right.

“I am impressed and I have full confidence in the exam and I like what I have seen here today” .

On her own part, Lawal Abubak Laside, a student commended Goodmus for assisting Nigerian students to get into Turkish universities even on scholarships bases.

Another student Marian Bashiru Yetunde who participated in the exam thanked Goodmus for the opportunity given to her.