Nigeria @ 60: Edo PDP House of Assembly candidate urges patriotism, nation building

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Oredo West state house of assembly constituency, Eghosa Agbonifo has called on Nigerians to show more patriotism and commitment to nation building as Nigeria marks her 60th independence anniversary.

In a statement issued in Benin City to mark the 2020 independence celebration, the politician cum businessman also called on the federal government to earn the confidence of Nigerians by providing their needs like security, stable economy, regular power supply, needed infrastructure among others for the people to survive.

He also called on the people of Edo state to join hands with Governor Godwin Obaseki to consolidate on the gains of the past four years as he prepares to begin a fresh term next month.

He said: “For a country like Nigeria to attain 60 and remain indivisible despite the avalanche challenges she has faced since 1960 is not an easy feat.

“Nigerians are productive people who are ready to put their hands in the plough and despite the non availability of a conducive environment with security challenges across the country, they have continued to display an uncommon courage and commitment to survival. This is an indication that if all is well, our potential of being one of the most developed countries in the world is achievable.

“In Edo state, we have come out of an election where Governor Godwin Obaseki won his re-election.

“It is my wish that we as Edo people join hands with him to move Edo forward. Making Edo Great Again is a collective fight and we have a governor who is open for such.

“Edo state and indeed Nigeria is our own and it is our responsibility to make it great for us and our unborn children”