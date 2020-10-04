Nigeria @ 60: ID Africa, Neusroom launch ‘Untold Project’

By Afolabi Idowu

In celebration of Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary, marketing, media and technology company ID Africa, and media platform, Neusroom have announced the Untold project, a collection of 78 stories about important people, places and events that have shaped Nigeria’s history and some little known facts that are yet to penetrate mainstream consciousness, especially amongst young citizens.

The Untold project is in line with the Neusroom’s long-term mission to research, document and publish important stories about Nigeria and its people. The collection includes the work of six Neusroom and Netng writers published over the past two years, and are being presented to the world in honour of the country’s 60th year of breaking free from colonial rule.

The Untold project includes profiles of some of Nigeria’s most revered and celebrated personalities such as potter Ladi Kwali, and Alimotu Pelewura, a fish seller who led Lagos market women’s protest against colonial masters. It also includes the detailed account of how Kudirat Abiola fought valiantly to ensure her husband’s mandate as elected President was returned to him, and how Samuel Okwaraji slumped and died on the football field while representing Nigeria.

Speaking separately on the idea behind the project, ID Africa CEO, Femi Falodun and Founder and publisher of Neusroom and Netng, Ayeni Adekunle, said Untold Project, captures Nigeria’s growth trajectory as a progressive nation with a spotlight on all of its important contributors whose stories may have been lost in the archives or not being told at all.