Nigeria @60: Protesters take over parts of Abuja

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria celebrates 60 years of independence, protesters, Thursday, took over parts of Abuja registering their grievances on poor governance.

The protesters stormed Area 1, Garki; US Embassy; Life Camp; Jabi; Kuje; Kwali; Kubwa; Lugbe and others.

The protest had in attendance Presidential candidate of African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, Aisha Yesufu, Arroyo Dare Atoye, Henry Shield, Adebayo Raphael, Deji Adeyanju, and others.

