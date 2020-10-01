Nigeria @ 60: Sanwo-Olu urges youths to believe in Nigeria

Agency Reporter

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday urged younger Nigerians to believe in the country.

Sanwo-Olu give the advice when he hosted 60 students from public and private schools on ”Independence Day Conversation with Nigeria’s Future Diamonds” at Lagos House, Marina.

”For you to be what you want to be, you must believe in this country, believe in yourself, because you are the future leaders.

”I want you to know that the future is about all of you, the future is for all of us, the future is what you believe for coming here today to be inspiration for everyone of you.

”The 60th Anniversary celebration for me is to handover the baton of leadership, is to handover the challenge to all of you,” he said.

According to him, the celebration is really to reflect on the theme for the 60th anniversary of Nigeria, which is togetherness

”If anything that we all need to learn from, it is the fact that in our last 60 years there has been so much division among ourselves, there has been so much reasons for us to want to believe that we are not meant together.

”But at the end of the day, it is really the strength in our togetherness that is the strongest strength and attributes that we can have.

”I am a strong believer in that togetherness, so that in that togetherness, we can continue to review, realign, redo, but let us also continue to remain bigger, stronger together,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that there waa the need to continue believing in Nigeria.

He urged Nigerians to do things that would make Nigeria bigger and better than it was.

Lagos State First Lady, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said that the just as the students had been taken down memory lane, they had also become part of future history.

She prayed that the young people would be greater and be ambassadors for greater Nigeria.

