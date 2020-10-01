Nigeria @ 60: Sen Okonkwo sues for peace, unity

President Muhammadu Buhari

As Nigeria marks her 60th independence anniversary, Senator Annie Okonkwo has urged that unity and peace remain the vehicle for national development.

The Senator, who represented Anambra Central in Senate also disclosed that with peace and unity, the Federal Government will remain focused and committed to promoting sound economic management, good governance, fostering economic and social development without distractions.

As Nigeria celebrates 60 years as an independent nation, “I call on those involved in all acts of ethnic, communal and other forms of intra-state conflicts to cease fire and channel their strengths on things that will profit us as a nation.

“The current spate of insecurity has no doubt affected Nigeria as a nation giving room for the emergence of chronic conditions of poverty, unemployment, and inequality in the country.”

Speaking further, Okonkwo called on the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to focus on putting an end to insecurity issue facing the country which has furthermore, affected the peace and unity of Nigerians to live together.

VANGUARD