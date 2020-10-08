Nigeria @60: We all know where Labour committee will end — Idoko

Says nothing to celebrate for women, the elderly

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Uchenna Idoko, is the Executive Director, Centre for Gender Economics, CGE Africa, and Coordinator, Nigeria Gender Budget Hub, NGBH. Her advocacy is on the need to care for women and the elderly through a designed initiative to promote their socio-economic inclusion through well-being parties where the elderly are trained as well as being party hostesses. In this interview, she speaks on how government policies have frustrated the quality of lifestyle of Nigerian women and elderly, adding that to justify the 60th independence anniversary, government at all levels must put in place a national socio protection plan which will prioritise the health of the elderly.

October 1 was International Day of the Elderly which also coincides with Nigeria’s Independence Day. Can you say the country has been fair, to women or the elderly

In my own opinion, I do not think the country has done so well for both women and the elderly. I thought so much should have been done for the elderly because most of them are no longer youths. I duly feel that there should be something on ground for the elderly.

Surprisingly, even the policies that are formalized, especially pension, some governors are owing some pensioners and these governors are walking freely.

Imagine people who had worked tirelessly over the years, yet they are unable to get their pension paid. What else would they depend on? That is why the death rate is increasing. Unfortunately, the pandemic also worsened the situation.

I do not think there is anything to celebrate when it comes to issues relating to women. The incidences are worse. In the past, we used to have between 12 and 15 % female representation.

Rather than celebrating the 60th independence anniversary, it is better to reflect on those policies that are frustrating women and the elderly in the country.

It is rather sad that Nigeria is celebrating its 60th anniversary without putting in place the considerable policies to enhance the standard of women and the aged.

We have children who have been kidnapped for years and the leaders are living as if nothing has happened. I am sure if it were to be one of their daughters, heaven would have been let loose.

The parents of these kidnapped children have continued to mourn and nothing has been done about it. It is sad. Things are not working and people are just living as the day goes by.

It is also as if the activists have been bought over by Nigerian politicians. It is sad. Today, they can tell us we want to go on strike and two hours later, they called off the strike. They did not call off the strike on the premise that the hikes have been reversed, they called off the strike for a committee to be set up to meet in two weeks and we all know where it will end.

So, I am wondering what is going on. It is a sad moment.

Instead of celebrating Nigeria at 60, our organisation set aside October 1 to celebrate the elderly to commemorate the International Day of the Elderly. We organized a football tournament for them to play alongside primary school pupils and I was happy that they appreciated it.

How would you describe government policy as regards women and elder inclusiveness?

I do not think anything has happened. We have a national policy on the creation of recreational centres all over Nigeria but it has not been passed into law. The culture of silence and shame of some elderly coming out to say they were sexually harassed is still a big issue.

A lot is going on in Nigeria in the way women and the elderly have been short-changed. “I would rather say, there is no awareness in our governance. We only have some level of awareness around gender or disability.

Share some of your experiences working with the elderly in various states…

There are lots of issues of abuse. For instance in Enugu state, nobody wants to talk about abuse of the elderly. Nobody wants to talk about nutrition for the elderly. The truth is that few Nigerian children ensure their parents eat healthy.“In Ekiti state, there is a Law for the elderly; it is called Social Protection Policy. It was established by Gov. Kayode Fayemi in 2012. “He was giving a monthly stipend of N10, 000 to the elderly. Unfortunately, the policy was put on hold when he left as Governor. But, we thank God that the plan is looked into now that he has been re-elected as Governor. “In Nigeria, there is a need to mainstream the aged people. There is a huge gap in the country for the care of the elderly. We need to teach them how to eat good food, listen to music, dance and do exercise, fitness as well as let them appreciate nature.

If you were to write a policy on how to care for the elderly especially as the country is celebrating its 60 years Independence anniversary, what would it be?

A child born around 1960 would be celebrating 60 years and that is an elder. So, I think Nigeria leaders should begin to put in place a national socio protection plan to address the plight of the elderly. The first thing to consider about the plan is health. In other clams, the health insurance prioritises the elderly and the children. “Most of our elderly are not retired, government workers. And because they are not retired civil servants, we tend to ignore their health.

Let the government take care of the health of the elderly. If we have a Nigerian socio protection plan that addresses the plight of the elderly, we will have lots of healthy elderly people in our communities. They will not be abandoned by their children who cannot pay their bills.

Some of the elderly are locked up and allowed to die. In some of the communities we are working on, some of the elderly are suffering from cancer and other related diseases. “We are celebrating 60 years of independence and yet our elderly who are within the same age bracket cannot celebrate good health.

What is the message behind ‘Thankful’?

Thankful is for us to show the government how to treat the elderly, especially during pandemic or epidemic. Some of the elderly during the pandemic lockdown was thinking about death.

They rather wished they were dead. The government should do better for the elderly.

Thankful is a bottom-up research and filmmaking venture that sheds light on the experiences of the elderly women in the Itedo community during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The documentary captured their gratitude to three development organisations amidst fear and deprivations. They are thankful for the support during the lockdown and also want to let them know that they are still thriving.

It is also about the Itedo community thanking Global Affairs Canada through Action Aid Nigeria and CGE for familiarising with them. Even if you are poor, you should be honoured for giving your country some years of service. It is indeed important to see these old women in the time of COVID-19.

Vanguard