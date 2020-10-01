Nigeria at 60: Ganduje calls on Nigerians to renew faith in country

Abdullahi Ganduje

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on Nigerians and the people of Kano, in particular, to renew their faith in the country and aggregate their strength and focus towards building a stronger nation.

He stated this in Kano while delivering a speech at the Independence Day celebration on Thursday.

“I wish to use this opportunity to make a passionate appeal more than ever before that we must renew our belief in Nigeria and play our part diligently.

“At this prime and challenging time, we must aggregate our strength and be united and focused to make our nation stronger and stronger” Ganduje appealed.

As he congratulates Nigerians on the Independence celebration, he also called for special prayers especially by the clergy and traditional institutions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused the devastation of lives and economy across the globe.

“We are celebrating the birth of our nation at this time when the global community is ravaged by the COVID-19 global pandemic that is bringing its health causalities and economic difficulties and is spreading fear and panic throughout the world.

“While we take appropriate measures in tackling the pandemic which is In sha Allah within control, we all have a responsibility to take measures to help ourselves and each other by practicing basis personal hygiene,” he said.

According to Ganduje, the peace being enjoyed in the state had contributed to the boost in commercial activities, noting that people from outside Kano and Nigeria are coming to do business without fear.

“So, as you see, we are enjoying relative peace in Kano. This is as a result of synergy among security agencies in this state.

“I call on you to maintain this peace among all the people in this state, irrespective of religious and tribal background.

“We should be brothers’ keepers and together contribute to the development of this state and the nation at large,” said Ganduje.

Ganduje however stated that the government would continue with its commitments to providing quality healthcare services, education and boost agriculture.

Vanguard