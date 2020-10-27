Nigeria, Bangladesh ‘ll consolidate on mutual relationship – Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured the outgoing High Commissioner of Bangladesh, His Excellency MD Shameen Ashan that Nigeria and Bangladesh will consolidate on the mutually rewarding relationship between the two countries.

President Buhari, who gave the assurance while receiving Ashan in a virtual farewell audience, congratulated the envoy on the strides he attained on the relationship between the two “friendly countries.”

The President said, “We will continue to expand on what you have achieved, operations in agriculture, military cooperation, and in many other areas, will continue.”

Speaking earlier, the outgoing High Commissioner thanked Nigeria for the support he received in about two-and-a-half years he spent in the country, noting that the bilateral relations between the two countries have improved tremendously, with many Memoranda of Understanding signed, and others still in the works.

Ashan said, “Over 60 delegates visited Nigeria from my country for different purposes during my tenure. I and my wife will miss beautiful Nigeria.”

