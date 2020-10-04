Nigeria bans SARS, others from routine patrols

The inspector general of police Mohammed Adamu Sunday banned the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the police from carrying out routine patrols in the country.
“All FSARS, STS, IRT & other Tactical Police Squads operating at Federal, Zonal & Command levels are hereby BANNED from carrying out routine patrols & other conventional low-risk duties – stop & search duties, checkpoints, roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT,” Adamu said in a statement.
“Henceforth, no police personnel is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. All Police Force personnel must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear.”
