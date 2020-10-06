Nigeria: Boko Haram – Borno Moves to Return Displaced People to ‘Liberated’ Communities

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Monday inaugurated two committees to ensure the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to other liberated local government areas of the state.

The government had since last month commenced the relocation of the IDPs from the state capital and other local government headquarters to their respective ancestral homes.

The ongoing insurgency in North-east Nigeria has so far displaced 2.7 million people, a UNHCR report indicates.

Of this number, about 80 per cent of them are from Borno State, which is the epicentre of the decade-old crisis.

Borno has 32 official IDP camps with an unknown number of unofficial camps hosting a larger number of the IDPs.

Two weeks ago, Mr Zulum flagged off the official return of IDPs to Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area of the state.

His convoy came under attack twice. At least 15 security personnel died in the ambush.

But the governor has said that he would not be deterred in his resolve to return the IDPs to their ancestral communities.

Committees

Inaugurating the two new committees, Governor Zulum said despite the attacks on his convoy, he would not abandon the other IDPs.

“We are aware of the security situation in these areas, but if nothing is done to return the IDPs homes, Boko Haram will one day come to Maiduguri to displace us all,” he said.

“One of the tactics of Boko Haram is to ensure there are no human activities in these areas. The presence of human beings in their areas is a threat to Boko Haram,” the governor added.

The governor also said the ongoing resettlement of IDPs was being organised “in collaboration with the Nigerian military and other security agencies and in line with Kampala declaration on voluntary and safe returns of IDPs or refugees.”

The committees are expected to commence work as soon as possible.