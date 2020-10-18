Nigeria: Buhari, Lawan, Gbajabiamila Meet Over #EndSARS Protest

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with the leaders of the National Assembly over the ongoing #EndSARS protest against police brutality.

At the meeting with the President at the State House Abuja are Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

“President @MBuhari currently meeting with Senate President, @DrAhmadLawan and Speaker, @femigbaja on the ongoing #EndPoliceBrutality protests,” Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, disclosed this in a tweet Sunday

Details later…