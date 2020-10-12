‘Nigeria can solve unemployment issues’

Onimisi Alao, Yola

THE Vice President for University Relations of American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa State, Dr Abubakar Tahir has identified Reorientation to Self-Employment as the solution to unemployment in the country.

Dr Tahir said AUN which gives prominence to entrepreneurship programmes has proof of how minds tilted towards job-creation rather than job search, are making remarkable differences.

“We have so much unemployment in Nigeria because we are turning out graduates who still feel they have to look for a job. It’s not the way to proceed. Every student must learn job-creation skills and entrepreneurship and have workable business models, whatever your discipline.

Tahir, who is a professor of Speech Communication at the AUN urged teachers and parents to recognise that employment opportunities would continue to decrease and should push students to accept self-employment as the new order.

He said self-employment has not taken preeminence in Nigeria not as much for lack of capital to start businesses as because the thinking of Nigerians has not changed to accept the culture and workability of self-employment.