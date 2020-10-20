nigeria-correctional-service-strengthens-security-in-oyo-facilities

The Nigeria Correctional Service in Oyo has beefed up security around its facilities in the state to forestall jailbreak as a result of EndSARS protests in Nigeria.

Anjorin Olanrewaju, the Public Relations Officer of the service in the state disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Mr Olanrewaju said that the state of insecurity in the country due to the protest had made the command to solicit more support from other security agencies in the state and has stationed them around the correctional facilities in the state.

“With the insecurity around the country, we have made and solicited support from all the security agencies in the state like the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Security (DSS) and the Nigeria Army to beef up security in the facilities.

“There is enough security in the yard and there is no problem,” Mr Olanrewaju said.

Speaking while the inmates were not brought to the court for the continuation of their trial, he said it was a decision by the service and the court in order not to run into the protesters and avoid unnecessary crisis.

NAN also reports that all the criminal cases slated for Tuesday were adjourned because the inmates were not brought to the court by the service.

The PRO said that the inmates were not taken to the court as a result of the unrest within the country.

“The decision not to take the inmates to the court was not the sole decision of the Correctional service, the court also approved that they should not be brought to the court.

“This was done in order not to run into the protesters and avoid unnecessary crisis and casualties.”

Meanwhile, the major roads have been blocked by the EndSARS protesters to prevent vehicular movement.

Many commercial vehicles were forced to park as people trekked long distance before arriving at their destinations, while few shops were opened for businesses. (NAN)