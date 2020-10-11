Nigeria Disbands Notorious Police Unit After Mass Protests

Nigeria’s government disbanded a notorious antirobbery police squad accused of extortion, torture and extrajudicial killings on Sunday after days of countrywide protests across Africa’s most populous nation spread to Nigerian diaspora communities in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.

In a live broadcast, Muhammed Adamu, inspector general of Nigeria’s police, said the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, or SARS—a heavily armed unit formed to fight violent crime in the 1992 which has become synonymous with allegations of police brutality and…