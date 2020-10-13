Nigeria earned $10.4 million from ginger export in 2019

Nigerian exporters earned $10.4million from the exportation of ginger in 2019. This comes as the farmers said they are doubling production this year to tap into the $3billion global ginger market.

Nigeria, though the largest producer of ginger in Africa and the 7th largest producer of the commodity in the world, is yet to fully seize the global ginger market due to its inability to export value-added products.

But the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Dr. Nasir Gwarzo, during the inauguration of the National Executive Committee of the Ginger Association of Nigeria urged the association to come up with ambitious targets that would enable Nigeria to become the leading exporter of the product.

Gwarzo said: “In 2019 Nigeria exports of ginger amounted to $10.4million, which is by no means insignificant in a market of close to $3billion. There is therefore evident space for the country to increase its exports by scaling up production so that farmers can tap into the $3billion global ginger market.”

He said Nigeria is the largest producer of ginger in Africa and the fourth-largest producer in the world with a total global share of 14 percent projected to grow at six percent per annum and that about 90 percent of Nigerian production is exported.

