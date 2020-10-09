Nigeria: Electronic Train Tickets Coming in November

The Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Mr. Fidet Okhiria, has said the Corporation will begin to issue electronic tickets by November this year.

The NRC MD stated this Thursday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the Idu Train Station in Abuja.

He said the e-ticketing infrastructure will be implemented in phases starting with the online sales of tickets.

The vendor to deploy the e-ticketing solution was prequalified by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

“Plans are on ground to work out the necessary modalities to ensure the E-ticketing becomes operational as soon as possible.

“The E-ticketing installation has commenced.

“With the last meeting that was held by the end of the month, the first stage of people being able to buy tickets online will start, while we await the physical infrastructure that is going to be put in place” he said.

“We are working hard and also pressing and we think by month end we should be able to launch the E-ticketing platform and it will be functional,” he assured.

He said for the Abuja rail, with more coaches in Abuja, once the diesel multiple units arrive, the schedule could change.

“The programme of the train station is based on seven return trips, making it 14 a day, seven going and seven coming.

“Couches have arrived, the diesel multiple will arrive soon” he said.

“Train scheduling is not an easy task, because if you don’t do it well it can lead to accidents.

“We don’t want to interfere with the timetable, Nigerians should be patient with us, before the first week of November we will get there,” he stated.