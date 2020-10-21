Nigeria: #EndSARS – Address Nigerians Now, Senate Tells Buhari

The Senate, on Tuesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation on the country-wide protests against Police brutality.

The Red Chamber urged the demonstrators to stop protests, just as it advised the federal government to faithfully implement all the protesters’ five demands.

It also directed the police authorities to deploy officers to protect peaceful protesters from attacks by hoodlums.

These followed a motion by Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP, Ekiti) and co-sponsored by all the other Senators.

In her lead debate, Senator Olujimi noted that what started as a peaceful protests against police brutality had degenerated into violence with scores of people killed and property destroyed.

She said despite the disbandment of SARS and promise to reform the police, the protests had grown beyond initial agitation to include good governance.

Senator Adamu Aliero (APC, Kebbi) urged the federal government to dialogue with the protesters.

“If dialogue fails, the government should use whatever means possible to end the protests,” he said, noting that the government wouldn’t want the country to degenerate into the state of anarchy.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who said he was also a victim of SARS’ brutality, urged the demonstrators to allow the government to address the issue raised.

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, asked the federal government to set up a judicial panel of inquiry, involving people that will be respected by the youths, to identify the most notorious SARS officers and prosecute them in accordance with the law.