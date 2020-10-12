Nigeria: #EndSARS: Buhari Bows to Nigerians, Dissolves SARS

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has announced the dissolution of the dreaded police formation, Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS or FSARS).

The dissolution is coming on the hills of the #EndSARS protest nationwide.

The IGP made the announcement on Sunday afternoon in a press conference at the force headquarters.

The SARS, a police unit, has been accused of extortion, intimidation, and murder of many young Nigerians.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported on the protests during which at least one protester has been killed.

The police have also violently dispersed the protest in some Nigerian cities.

More details shortly…