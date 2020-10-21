Nigeria: #EndSARS – Buhari Speaks, Calls for Calm As Protests Get Bloodier

The Presidency, on Wednesday, appealed for understanding and calm across the nation, as the implementation of the reforms in the Nigeria Police gathers pace at Federal and State levels.

A presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, in a statement issued on Wednesday, renewed the commitment of the Buhari’s administration to the implementation of lasting Police reforms in Nigeria.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had welcomed the establishment of the Judicial Panels of Inquiry in 13 States so far as resolved by the National Economic Council (NEC) to address the question of redress and justice for victims of police brutality across the country.

The States that have set up the panels so far are: Lagos, Kaduna, Delta, Ekiti, Ogun, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Plateau, Edo, Nasarawa, Ondo and Akwa Ibom.

President Buhari, who hailed the promptness of the necessary subnational actions, restated his commitment to supporting the State governments to ensure that justice is achieved for all victims of police brutality in Nigeria.

The NEC, constitutionally chairs by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had at its meeting on Thursday October 15, 2020, resolved to establish State-level Judicial Panels of Inquiry to investigate allegations of Police brutality and ensure that all erring personnel are brought to justice.

The attacks

Dozens of people were killed on Tuesday in Lagos, Abuja in the FCT, Kano, Oyo, Ogun and Plateau states, while many others sustained injuries following altercations in the ongoing #EndSARS protests in different parts of the country.

Among the victims were security operatives, pro and anti- SARS protesters and passers-by.

Business premises and vehicles were also destroyed as those for and against #EndSARS protests targeted each other.

It was gathered that miscreants also seized the opportunity to loot and maim in different places.

The Senate on Tuesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to Nigerians, while the House of Representatives told him to come up with an Executive Order against the ongoing protests.

Curfew has been imposed in Lagos, Plateau, Osun, Abia, Ekiti, Ondo and others.

More attacks on Wednesday

Following the killing of protesters in Lekki on Tuesday, the youths have remobilised on Wednesday morning, attacking government property.

The Headquarters of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Marina Street, Lagos was set on fire by an angry mob.

Sources said the office was set ablaze by urchins as a reprisal on the Federal Government of Nigeria for deploying soldiers on Tuesday night to attack protesters at Lekki Toll Gate.

A source said in-house fire fighters from NPA are currently battling to put out the fire that is raging.

Also, the Oyingbo Bus Terminus was set on fire by angry youths along with Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses parked in the premises.

It was also gathered that several property in Lekki are under attack after the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge toll gate was burnt.

House of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s mother at Surulere was also said to have been set ablaze.

Besides, the headquarters of the Television Continental (TVC) in Lagos came under attack by angry youths on Wednesday morning.

Daily Trust learnt that the station was on a live programme when the youths stormed the headquarters attacking everything on sight.

In other parts of the country, two policemen were killed as arsonists set Oyigbo Police Command ablaze on Tuesday night even as attackers killed a Customs officer in Ogun State.

‘What we have done so far’

The Presidential spokesman, Adesina said the president was working hard to meet the demands of the protesters.

“The President in June 2019 signed a Bill establishing the Police Trust Fund, to mobilize additional funding for the welfare and equipping of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Accrual of funding into the Fund, as specified in its enabling Act, has commenced.

“President Buhari in 2018 approved an increase in Police salaries and the Police personnel budget has seen a rise from 288 billion Naira in the 2018 Budget to 417 billion Naira in the proposed 2021 budget; an increase of 45 per cent.

“Only on Tuesday, at the commissioning of the Nigerian Police Pension Fund Limited building, the President also reiterated continuous support for both serving and retired police personnel.

“The President has equally approved the rollout and funding of a new Community Policing Initiative, as part of a larger programme of police reform in Nigeria, aimed at rewriting the rules of engagement between the Force and citizens.

“The President in September 2020 signed the new Nigeria Police Act, the first comprehensive revision of the Police Act in decades.

“President Buhari said the immediate dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), was the first step in a set of reform policies that will deliver a Police system accountable to the Nigerian people.

“The President has also approved full implementation of the report of the 2018-2019 Presidential Panel on Police Reform.

“The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Police Service Commission (PSC) have now commenced the implementation of the Report,” he said.