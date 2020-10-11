Nigeria: #endsars – Police Attack Premium Times Journalist Covering Abuja Protest

A PREMIUM TIMES journalist, Ebuka Onyeji, has been assaulted by police officers while covering the #EndSARS protest in Abuja on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how police fired teargas canisters at the protesters, who were marching in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, demanding the scrapping of the notorious police unit, FSARS.

PREMIUM TIMES reporters witnessed how protesters were violently dispersed with teargas and water cannons.

Some of the police officers then alighted from their vehicles and chased the protesters including journalists covering the protest.

Some of the protesters were beaten with huge sticks and iron bars by the police officers.

The PREMIUM TIMES reporter, Mr Onyeji, along with some activists were chased down and beaten too.

This is despite Mr Onyeji clearly identifying himself as a journalist.

“God punish you, journalists,” one of the officers said as he swung a big stick at the reporter aiming for his head.

The reporter was only able to block some of the hits with his hand as he ran away to avoid further beatings.

Mr Onyeji sustained bruises on his hand and back while Gloria Ukwenga, an activist who was also beaten, was left with a dislocated arm. Both of them were receiving treatment at the Wuse General Hospital in Abuja at the time of this report.