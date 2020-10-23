News From Africa

Nigeria: #EndSARS – Stop the Protests, Your Voices Have Been Heard, Buhari Tells Nigerians

By
0
nigeria:-#endsars-–-stop-the-protests,-your-voices-have-been-heard,-buhari-tells-nigerians
Views: Visits 0

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to protesters demanding police reform to cease the protests.

The president, in his first broadcast on the #EndSARS protest and the violence that has resulted from it, said he was “deeply pained that innocent lives have been lost.”

He said his government was working to meet the demands of the protesters.

“I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding,” the president said.

Details later…

In Calmer Debate, Biden and Trump Offer Sharply Divergent Visions for Nation

Previous article

Nigeria: #EndSARS – Buhari Finally Speaks, Fails to Condemn Attacks On Unarmed Protesters By Security Operatives

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in News From Africa