Nigeria fighting for survival, says Gbajabiamila

By Tony Akowe and Victor Oluwasegun, Abuja

House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Ahmed Idris Wase, on Thursday expressed concerns about the fragile state of Nigerian nationhood.

They called for urgent steps among all Nigerians to prevent further drifts of the nation’s ship.

Both lawmakers spoke on Thursday at the inauguration of the House Ad Hoc Committee on Constitution Review.

Gbajabiamila said the country is currently fighting for survival.

He said: “When you ask me what the state of our nation is, the honest answer is this: we are in a fight for the very survival of our country and the continuation of the Nigerian project.

“Recent global developments have exposed all our systemic weaknesses so that we can no longer pretend to ourselves that things are on an even keel and slow progress is enough to get us to where we ought to be yet are still so far away from.

“The ongoing evolution of our nation’s democracy requires of us that we continually review and update the rules of our engagement. Every election season exposes significant gaps in the process that, if left unaddressed, threaten our democracy.

“Electoral reforms are not a party-political issue; they are a matter of loyalty to an ideal that is greater than the party to which one belongs to, or the personal ambitions we may each hold.

“Electoral reforms are a matter of our nation’s future, and the process of setting out systems and protocols for managing how we choose our leaders and representatives begins with the Constitution. We must keep this in mind as we begin this process.”

The Speaker stressed that the “overcoming our overwhelming national security challenges now requires of us all that we be willing to accept new approaches and consider novel ideas”.

He added: “Neither the security institutions nor political leaders can afford to hold on too tightly to a status quo whose frustrating limitations are painfully evident, whilst reflexively rejecting innovations that may improve our fortunes if properly implemented.”

Wase, who is also the Chairman of the Special Ad Hoc Committee on Constitution Review, said: “Despite the fact that Nigeria prides itself as a federal state, it is sadly evident that is far from what federalism entails.

“Some have stated that our federal system is more unitary than federalist, especially with the number of items on the Exclusive Legislative List where the Federal Government regulates even simple items, like primary education and agriculture.

“Hence, there has been clamor for more devolution of powers from the centre to the states in order to make the states more viable and economically sustainable.”