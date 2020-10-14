Nigeria: Govt to Provide 350,000 Displaced People With Start-Up Skills, Capital

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled a plan to train 350,000 persons displaced by the insurgency in the North East on skills and small businesses.

The NCFRMI on Monday commenced verification exercise of IDPs who will benefit from the programme tagged ‘Project Reliance’.

Officials say the project aimed to make every displaced person self-reliant in the country.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony in Maiduguri on Monday, the NCFRMI Federal Commissioner, Basheer Mohammed, said the project is part of the commission’s initiative towards the restoration of livelihoods of all displaced persons in Nigeria.

He said each selected beneficiary of the project will have the opportunity to choose from more than 50 vocational skills, trading, farming and other businesses in the package.

Mr Mohammed, a former senator, said beneficiaries will also receive training, a starter pack and start-up capital to become economically self-sufficient under the project.

“At this point, we will like to pay gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his unwavering commitment to the plight of displaced persons in Nigeria, we draw the inspiration to do our work from his love and concern for them and for this we are very grateful.

“Our focus on ensuring a strong lasting solution to the issue of accessible livelihoods was borne out of Mr President’s desire that the government alleviates the long-suffering faced by vulnerable people in Nigeria.

“It is not only symbolic but befitting that we are starting this project in Borno State, I am extremely proud of the governor for his passion and commitment to the will of the people, especially in going above and beyond the call of duty to get the job done.”

He added that “with Project Reliance, we will require the optimum support of policymakers, MDAs, embassies operating in Nigeria and international and local aid agencies to key into our vision in reducing the suffering faced by vulnerable Nigerians.

“We will like to make a passionate appeal to our partners and potential donors that we will require collaborations in developing more livelihood frameworks, biometric profile and data management of beneficiaries, donation of skill centres and equipment; among several other forms of support.”

The event was attended by the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum; Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Elkanemi; and a representative of the CBN governor, Anthony Ifechukwu.