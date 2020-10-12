Nigeria: Gridlock As #EndSARS Protesters Block Major Lagos Road

Youth in Lagos protesting against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS/FSARS) have sealed off the Allen junction in Ikeja area of Lagos.

The junction leads to major Lagos areas like Alausa, Agidingbi, Ikeja Underbridge, Allen Avenue, and Adeniyi Jones.

The action of the protesters has put traffic around the major roundabout to a halt.

Police officers at the scene were seen trying to appeal to some of the protesters to stay off the road but they insisted on blocking movement for at least an hour.

The protest started from Alausa, Ikeja on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, some protesters on Lagos Island blocked off the Lekki-Epe toll gate road as early as 6 a.m. on Monday, forcing traffic to divert back to Lekki or face incoming traffic.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the #EndSARS protest started in Lagos last week, with the protests quickly spreading to other major cities in the country.

On Sunday, Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), announced the dissolution of SARS, adding that major reforms will be carried out in the Nigeria Police.

The protests, however, have continued, with the youth saying they are dissatisfied with the IGP’s action so far.