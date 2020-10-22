Nigeria: Just in – Thugs Break Into Ondo Prison, Free Inmates

The thugs destroyed many properties belonging to the prison and injured the staff.

Some thugs have reportedly broken into the National Correctional Service Centre in Okitipupa local government of Ondo State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered thugs have forcefully released no fewer than 58 inmates while they burnt vehicles.

They also destroyed many properties belonging to the prison and injured the staff in the premises.

The state police spokesperson, Tee Leo Ikoro, confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how over 1900 prisoners escaped from the Benin prison on Tuesday. A similar attempt is currently happening in Ikoyi prison, Lagos.

Details soon…