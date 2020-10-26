nigeria:-lagos-eases-curfew

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has eased the curfew imposed on the state after the violence that trailed the EndSARS protests.

The curfew is now to run from 8pm to 6am until further notice.

The statement issued by the Information Commissioner, Gbenga Omotosho, read: “The curfew in Lagos State has been reviewed. Restriction time is now 8pm to 6am. Lagosians are enjoined to plan their journey times as they go about their lawful businesses. Public schools remain shut till further notice.”