nigeria:-lagos-wakes-up-to-#endsars-banners

On Saturday morning, Lagos woke up to peaceful #EndSARS protesters placing banners with poignant messages directed at the Police in Oworonshoki area of Lagos.

Recall that following the Lekki Tollgate shooting and killing of national anthem-singing and Nigeria flags-waving peaceful #EndSARS protesters, a curfew was imposed and violence broke out across the country, with hoodlums attacking the protesters and going on a looting and destruction spree.

The protesters had since gone off the streets, especially as it looked like they were targetted by sponsored thugs.

Therefore, the Oworoshoki banners would be about the first time, since the Lekki Tollgate tragedy, that the peaceful protesters would be making a statement.

Note that the pictures, tweets and videos are by OworoTV (@OworoTV) “a community service network that gives updates on happenings in Oworo and its environs,” says the Twitter handle’s bio.

Oworonshoki (popular as Oworo), in Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State, was in the news in September when dancers took to the flooded bad roads to perform some acrobatic moves, including swimming in the muddy water.

In Saturday’s banners, the messages displayed included “Oga police na you I dey protest for, no kill me” (Police, I am protesting for your good, don’t kill me); “Oga police, if anything do you today, you get hazard allowance?” (If anything happens to you, do you have hazard allowance/insurance?); “Oga police, you like how you life dey so? (Do you like your condition?), among others.

Below is the September dancers-in-the-mud peaceful protest event:

” Police Assaults Dancers protesting the Bad state of Oworo Road”

