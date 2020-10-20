News From Africa

Nigeria: Legal Challenge Against Emir of Zazzau Appointment Goes to Court

Zaria — Kaduna State High Court sitting in Dogarawa Sabon Gari under Justice Kabir Dabo has begun hearing a case into a legal challenge against the appointment of Ahmad Bamalli as the Emir of Zazzau by Kadun governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Bamalli was appointed the 19th Emir of Zazzau after the death of the former emir Shehu Idris.

Daily Trust had earlier reported the legal challenge against the appointment by one of the contenders to the throne, Bashar Aminu.

Aminu was among the top four contenders listed by the kingmakers for appointment by the governor.

He made the highest score in the rankings by the kingmakers.

But the list was dropped and a fresh selection ordered by the government.

The new list included Bamalli who was eventually selected.

Aminu, in his suit, called the selection unjust.

The court adjourned hearing till October 27.

