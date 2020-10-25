nigeria-loses-as-impostors-take-over-courier-industry

The road into Nigeria’s courier industry is very forgiving, taking all who know how to make a quick buck or two on the go. Bona fide operators and government however bear the brunt, writes Gbenga Ogundare

IN Nigeria, miracles come in handy packages for those seeking faith healing. Distance used to be a barrier before the 2004 reform in the telecom industry. Things have changed now. Healing, among other miracles, can be parceled and shipped over the long haul.

Foluke Adedayo had such shipment—four bottles of special water—to dispatch up north to a couple in Taraba—from the Ojoo area of Ibadan where she lived. The 30-year-old graduate had no reason embarking on that journey while at the same time the holy grail had to be delivered. Again, she had no idea courier service providers like GIG and DHL could reach as far as Bali. With its snail mail, the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST), for her, was also a no.

But Adedayo learnt that stand-alone interstate transporters take passengers and merchandises like hers to Jalingo and beyond, from a park close to her neighborhood. “That seemed easier and more like it,” she said.

Economically, it also made more sense. The bus fare to the north-central state from Ibadan was N15,000. But her parcel of water, dumped somewhere under a seat or beside a pedal, could travel that far—for just N5000.

Fair enough. She took the risk of the bottles of special water being stolen, broken, resold, mis-delivered, or lost in transit.

Because the consignment got to its destination in one piece, Adedayo, in a sense, got a bargain. So did the driver, a gate-crasher gaming the logistics industry in Nigeria.

The government, and the registered industry players, however, got the short end of the stick.

No-holds-barred market entry

Hundreds, if not thousands, of transactions like Adedayo’s happen daily across the nation, within and on the fringes of the courier industry. Its size can actually support all of these and more. According to Prof. Simon Emeje, the head of Courier Registration Department (CRD), under the regulating NIPOST, the industry is more than N1trillion big.

And it’s not just big; it’s wild, and poorly regulated. For that reason, entrance is almost free at the bottom of the ladder, and the opportunity for these low-hanging-fruit hustlers to make a kill abounds.

To make it easier for them, ethics and standards of handling, shipping, tracking, tracing, and delivery are not enforced. NIPOST’s policy, for instance, is about to enforce cheques, certificates, and other valuable documents get registered with the agency before a logistics company ships any one of them. That applies only to companies registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) though. But for the moonlighting road transporters, all that is a waste of time.

Nevertheless, the reporter took the risk when he, too, shipped both his academic and NYSC certificates from the Egbeda area of Lagos to Saki, taking the NURTW route, in the first week of October.

Here were his odds: The academic certificate of a four-year degree programme could be lost; it could be torn; it could be delivered later than planned. But he took the plunge, still.

Even the interstate driver who shipped the parcel didn’t bother to observe due diligence. Not that the clueless fellow would have suspected any looming doom though, since he didn’t have the training and tool to detect if he was being used as an accessory after the fact of an illicit capital flow– like transporting stacks of notes for a criminal gang inadvertently. Or unknowingly helping to bus parcels of improvised explosives or some lethal substance across state borders for some terrorists.

What mattered most was that the reporter paid the driver N2,500. And his parcel, an envelope, was delivered to a recipient already waiting for that purpose.

Among the crowd of entrepreneurs and big businesses rocking the industry are bike-hailing companies hammered down by the Covid-19 pandemic; there are also logistics arms of big transport companies; there are e-commerce companies with their own or contracted delivery teams; and there are bus drivers, cabbies, and riders (members of NURTW and its counterpart the Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria, RTEAN), all of them freelancers with whom the reporter, Adedayo, and other Nigerians are risking their valuable merchandises.

The registered courier service companies have some kind of regulation under NIPOST, as the ministry of communication and digital economy approves—except the NURTW and RTEAN players are not bound by it.

All the players also pay some forms of levies, taxes, license registration and renewal fees every year—except commercial bus drivers venturing into courier services. Obviously, there is no level playing field.

Pains with no gains

The state of nature and reckless service delivery this incursion created prompted NIPOST to attempt another reform in July 2020. And Communication Minister, Isa Pantami initially nodded his approval. Based on the reform, an SME seeking licensing is expected to pay N250,000. That’s about the least of the registration fees.

For the blue-chip companies in the industry, particularly the international operators, the license fee has been jacked up from N10million to N20 million. The renewal fee is now N8 million. For the national license, operators will now pay N10 million, up from the N2 million. Its renewal license now costs N4 million. For regional operations, the license goes for N5 million, with a renewal fee standing at N2 million. Those operating within a state or a municipality will pay N2 million and N1 million respectively. Their renewal fees also stand at N1 million and N400,000 respectively. Two percent of their profits will also be remitted as tax annually.

For a post-pandemic economy, the stakes seemed too high in this fresh regulation by NIPOST. So was the public outcry that greeted it. The government had to back off, with a bit of denial.

“Our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier APPROVED for you. Your Chair and PMG were YESTERDAY contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday,” Pantami tweeted.

The industry players seem unprepared for that repositioning. But the order suspending the regulation is only provisional. Nothing much might change when it is time for the roll-out of the policies.

So the bonafide industry players are gearing up to cough up millions of naira to start and sustain their courier operations while the interstate commercial bus drivers cutting corners will be spared of carrying this burden. Nothing can be more encouraging of chaos.

“All of us drivers are doing it,” said Yusuf, a 5-feet tall bus drivers plying the Saki-Abeokuta route to Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos. His brief and fast-paced explanation of their logistics side hustle revealed how hassle-free it is. He didn’t mention any tax or charges or monitoring or weighing or handling of any kind. “You just bring whatever you want to send. We can only bill you when we see the parcel,’ he explained to the reporter.

On safety of the merchandise, Yusuf said there is no harm whatsoever. Tracking: “We will give you the driver’s phone number, his bus number plate, and the phone number of the recipient,” he explained.

Sloppy playing ground

The steady foray of these unionised transporters into courier services might just indicate they enjoy something other than the gratification of meeting a crying need in society. According to Telecommunication Week, bus drivers and other quacks operating courier services bilk the industry of as much as N25 billion annually. To Okeh Uba, president, Association of Nigerian Courier Operators (ANCO), the naira cost of the intrusion is not that important. “The most important thing they are taking away is our integrity,” he lamented.

Reckoning with the fact that the NURTW, the RTEAN, and their members enjoy perpetual tax holiday and toll-free operations, one can easily detect the unfair advantage the government indirectly offers the union members. The law is on their side as well, confirmed the Federal Inland Revenue Service. Nigeria’s tax law excludes from paying taxes those unions which are members of the National Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

Konye Ishie, founder of Blaq Diamond Logistics, said this is not just unfair; it is also outrageous.

“I think it’s wrong. They (NURTW unionists in courier services) should be taxed as logistics businesses.”

Even in the lead-up to the reform, taxes are almost suffocating the businesses, especially the SMEs.

Her company, based in Lekki, Lagos, pays monies ranging from local and state government levies.

“For every local government our bikes go to, we need to have its sticker, which is N1,000 per bike or a slight variation like N800,” she said. Other dues she pays include state carriage permits, Hackney permits.

“Fines for breaches are much too, ranging from N5,000,’ Ishie said, adding that those courier services operating as SMEs need all the support they can get from the government. “The government should not be milking them.”

Many authentic entrepreneurs like Ishie playing as industry’s registered operators are unimpressed by government’s half measures in sizing up, regulating, and maximising the industry’s potential.

Logistics, surely, is big business in Nigeria. Emeje’s N1trillion valuation may have sounded over-the-top, though. Captains of the industry believe measuring the market size is still difficult. “If we can’t measure our performance, we certainly cannot improve on it. Logistics is about figures not stories,” said Obiora Madu, the chief executive officer and programme director of Multi-Mix Academy.

Maybe that blame should rest on the shoulders of those in the industry. Like the regulator, those operators in Nigeria’s logistics are yet to get their act together, either.

If there are associations or bodies of professionals in the industry in Nigeria, it’s very likely they are not as organised. The one body any curious observer may readily point at is ANCO. The 31-member strong association (based on its online membership database, though Uba said they are 70) and boasts a six-member leadership.

The other professional body is Nigeria International Air Courier Association (NIACA), according to Uba.

Shedding more light on the tax injustice and the threats posed by unregistered interstate commercial bus drivers in the industry, he decided not to sound alarmist. With a lot of emphasis, Uba said the challenges aren’t necessarily about the freelancers and intruders. What matters to ANCO is the absence of an independent regulator, which creates room for intrusion, tax problem, and general chaos.

On data gathering, for instance, Uba, in an interview with Business AM Live in January, said, “ANCO plans to sanitise the industry by identifying and having a database of genuine industry operators.”

That’s still in the future. “We are working with the minister and Postmaster-General Adebayo Adewusi. And when the whitepaper is out soon, the industry will be better regulated,” he explained to the reporter.

So, for now, whatever anybody, including Emeje, says about the industry size and other metrics, is just an assumption, he said. “I don’t want to engage in any unempirical postulation about the industry size, losses, and all that.” It is very likely the N25billion loss that Telecommunication Week stated is thus speculative. No database anywhere to confirm either this or Emeje’s N1-trillion claim. And when Madu presented the 2018 report on the industry, its figures didn’t add up to what the CRD boss said in terms of size either.

Madu, however, admitted the industry, all over the world, is very liquid. “Logistics is the main indicator of economic advancement expressed boldly in trade facilitation and business competitiveness,” he said.

As of 2018, the value of the sector stood at N250 billion, according to that year’s Logistics and Supply Chain Industry report. A year before then, it was N200 billion, accounting for the value of goods, services, and available infrastructure for the industry’s subsectors: logistics, transport, and management.

If the industry’s valuation relates in any way to its supporting infrastructure, then Emeje’s figure is a fantasy. Madu and other analysts believe a logistics economy of such vibrant size requires, as parts of its infrastructure, transportation and distribution facilities, transport and distribution workforce, and road infrastructure. Other concerns are road congestion, road conditions, interstate highway access, vehicle taxes and fees, railroad access, water port access, and air cargo access. The reality is Nigeria is deficit in most of these.

Reform or be deformed

The National Assembly’s last attempt at oversight was 2004, after the one that separated the postal service from telecommunications (P&T) more than three decades ago. The postal industry has apparently become the laggard of the twins. On the other hand, the telecommunications sector has gone through series of reforms, including the creation of the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) in 2003. The sector remains one of the biggest contributors to Nigeria’s economy—N2 trillion in the first quarter of 2019 alone, according to NCC Executive Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta.

•Logistics company

The Bureau of Public Enterprise, in conjunction with NIPOST, ANCO, and others, made some effort to rejig the courier industry in 2004, too. Senator Gilbert Nnaji, then, sponsored a bill— the Postal Reform Bill. The bill is meant to repeal the old NIPOST Act, and split the powers of the agency from being a player and regulator to just being a regulator. It also provides for a governing board, a commission, and a framework to liberalise the courier industry.

“The bill seeks to establish a regulatory frame work for the Nigerian postal industry by creating an effective, impartial, and independent regulatory authority,” said Nnaji when he led the Senate debate for the bill’s second reading, after the first that came up October 2015.

Both the upper and lower chambers eventually passed the bill. But President Muhammadu Buhari has yet to sign it to law—after about 16 years on the floor.

Had it been passed, the legislation would have, no doubt, taken care of a number of things: first, it would have checked the inflow of the intruders and freelancers like the NURTW and RTEAN operators, and even other all-comers with undocumented entry; it would also have lightened the burden on NIPOST, which has been serving as both regulator and player in the industry.

However, as long as the president delays his assent to the bill, the sector will remain in that bind. A lot more things will go awry, too. And the consequence cuts both ways.

The industry players struggling under the burden of multiple taxation and poor regulation as they are being undercut by unregistered operators say they are losing basically integrity. Big as its loss appears, the business value itself may have no dollar worth put to it yet, especially the indigenous courier operators, according to Ubah. It, however, reflects in the bottom line in the long run, since clients will think twice about patronising an industry crawling with charlatans and quacks that will mishandle and compromise merchandises.

The loss is not just for those in mainline courier business. The e-commerce industry, $12billion big for now, and $75billion strong by 2025, according to McKinsey, has its share, too. Amazon and e-Bay are two of the e-commerce giants around the world. They thrive on the infrastructure and efficiency of the US Postal Service. But Nigeria’s experience is different. NIPOST is not efficient enough to support such. So online businesses have to start a logistics department, using van and motorcycles for delivering merchandises.

Jumia, one of Africa’s leading e-commerce businesses, has its own fleet of trucks spread across Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Senegal, Uganda, and Tanzania. Konga, too, has its own courier arm: KOS. All that balloons the cost of doing e-commerce business somehow, a problem NIPOST could have eased up.

“These obvious regional and national deficits in logistics infrastructure affect trade competitiveness negatively,” said Madu. This is part of the reasons many e-startups who aren’t that well-funded are dying standing up.

On the government side, the loss is equally significant, in terms of tax revenue. Currently, Nigeria generates over N1trillion in tax revenue every quarter. But annually, the country is losing about $15 billion in unremitted tax revenues, according to Babatunde Fowler, a former FIRS chairman. That’s over 60 percent of Nigeria’s N10.8- trillion budget for 2020. Parts of the losses surely take place in the courier sector which boasts little or no regulation, with lots of unregistered operators from other sectors, including road transporters and others.

The government says more than 80 percent of the current tax revenue is generated from non-oil sector, where courier service belongs. Which means there is still so much the government can make—if logistics, among the non-performing sectors, gets the attention it needs to max out its potential for all, both government and operators.

But that’s a big ‘if’—as far as generating what passes for tax revenue from the courier sector goes. Before, the most readily identifiable tax in that industry, if courier passes for one now, was stamp duty, the amount charged on each electronic payment above N10,000 in Nigeria. And NIPOST charged with the responsibility generated N66 billion weekly in 2019, the year a new law now shunted the responsibility to the FIRS.

For now, the service, its new boss Muhammad Nami said, generates N3 billion weekly, and its targeting N1 trillion annually.

Now that that NIPOST has been stripped of that responsibility, the courier industry regulator has lost its biggest avenue for revenue generation. And the 2 percent of operators’ incomes the latest regulation targeted for annual tax remittance will be fiercely contested.

Maybe as a regulator, the postal service doesn’t necessarily have to be a money spinner. Many will readily agree to that. But its roles can stimulate commercial prosperity if it lives up to its expectation in the industry whose processes— air, road, and water transport systems— belt practically every aspect of the nation’s economy.

And what many, including ANCO, NIACA, and other players expect from NIPOST is not too much: for the courier industry, a melting pot of Nigeria’s economy, to become vibrant and free of transporters, cyclists, and others playing the industry without registration. Anybody, surely, can enter the industry as long as they are duly registered, said Uba.

That is how to beef up integrity and honesty which form the main planks of courier services in every serious societies around the world.

*This story was done with support from the Civic Hive Media Fellowship and BudgIT